the El Campo Ladybirds and Cuero Lady Gobblers double-header Saturday at Columbus High School. After the Ladybirds won on Friday night, they needed one more win to advance to the third round. However, Cuero made the Ladybirds fight for it beating them in the second game.
El Campo’s offense came through in the finale as they picked up the 11-6 win, earning them the area championship.
“In the playoffs, we talk all the time about surviving and advancing. Throughout the course of a series, there are a number of emotional momentum swings, and it is the toughest team who survives those,” Ladybird coach Billy Savell said. “Our girls showed great mental toughness and determination to stick to the plan and continue to get tough outs and put runs on the board.”
El Campo started the game strong, with junior Keona Wells and senior Kate Bubela reaching base on a single and a walk, respectfully. Cuero grabbed a groundout, but it was enough to move both runners up 60 feet. Ladybird senior Faith Thigpen started the scoring with a single to the outfield plating both runners.
Cuero came back and tied the game in the top of the third inning, with a two-out two-run home run over the centerfield wall.
The momentum for the Lady Gobblers was short-lived with Ladybirds breaking loose for a five-run inning in the bottom of the third. In the inning, the Ladybirds batted around and scored four of the five runs with two outs.
Leading 7-2 and seemingly cruising with the next six Cuero batters going down in order, a hit-by-pitch got the Lady Gobblers’ offense going in the top of the sixth.
With two runs in, two outs and a pitching change, the Ladybirds still had a tough time grabbing the final out. A single from Cuero with one on, made it a two-run game. The Lady Gobblers drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. A third straight walk brought home a run and made it 7-6 El Campo. On the third straight 3-2 count in the inning, this time, it was good enough for the umpire to ring up Cuero for the third out.
Up by one score, the Ladybirds’ offense continued to stay hot picking up their own four runs in the bottom of the sixth to give them an 11-6 lead with three outs left in the game. A two-out triple from senior Kendra Miller was the big hit in the inning clearing the bases and scoring three runs.
“I know who is in my dugout, (and) by that, I mean that I have a high level of trust and confidence in (the) tough-minded and battle-tested young ladies that wear the Ladybird uniform,” Savell said.
The Lady Gobblers put pressure on El Campo in the final frame, getting two runners on, but the Ladybirds wiggled out of damage and held on for the win.
The Ladybirds in the third round will get the Boerne Lady Greyhounds in a three-game series at Del Valle High School. Game one will be Thursday at 7 p.m., game two will be Friday at 7 p.m., and game three if needed is on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Boerne beat Gonzales and Bellville in one-game playoff series. Ava Rodriguez earned both of their playoff wins, who is committed to East Texas Baptist University.
“Boerne will present a tough challenge for us. They have good hitters up and down the lineup, they have an experienced pitcher who can mix it up, and they also have a battle-tested group who have been here before,” Savell said. “I think it will be another exciting series where the team that has a little luck and plays the best will win.”
