Make A Run For It

El Campo freshman Riannah Miles makes the turn at third base as the outfielder gets ready to make her throw home Saturday afternoon at Columbus High School. Miles would end up being safe, beating the throw. El Campo went on to lose the game, but the won the second game to move them to the third round.

 the El Campo Ladybirds and Cuero Lady Gobblers double-header Saturday at Columbus High School. After the Ladybirds won on Friday night, they needed one more win to advance to the third round. However, Cuero made the Ladybirds fight for it beating them in the second game.

El Campo’s offense came through in the finale as they picked up the 11-6 win, earning them the area championship.

