The El Campo Ladybirds haven’t picked up a lot of wins to start the season, with a 2-8 record. The Ladybirds are learning a new system from new coach Brittany Oruonyehu and are in the middle of building the foundation for the rest of the season.
“It’s more challenging than before,” senior outside hitter Ella Jenkins said. “(Coach) definitely knows what she is doing and that helps with having a young team (because) we have a lot of sophomores.”
Practices have been tougher this season.
El Campo volleyball Monday spent time learning how to dive the right way for volleyballs, something that hasn’t been a focus in seasons past.
“We’re starting to learn a lot about each other as a team,” Jenkins said. “Even through losing it’s helping us get better. This morning practice (Monday) you could see the progress that we’ve made.”
The Ladybirds on Tuesday night dropped a competitive four-set game on the road to the Calhoun Sandies.
The Ladybirds took the first set 25-19, but lost the last three 25-27, 25-20, 25-21.
The Sandies and El Campo both went two rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
In El Campo’s first tournament last Thursday through Saturday, the Ladybirds finished fourth in the silver bracket at the Columbus Tournament.
The Ladybirds today are finishing up play in the Schulenburg Tournament.
Last season due to COVID-19 concerns, volleyball teams weren’t able to take part in tournaments.
El Campo will play Hallettsville on the road Tuesday.
The Ladybirds’ first home game won’t be until Sept 3 when they take on the Rice Consolidated Lady Raiders.
