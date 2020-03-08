The La Grange Lady Leopards (4-9) put on an offensive clinic in El Campo Tuesday night, besting the Ladybirds (7-8) for a 12-10 victory.
El Campo fought to stay in the game, but their best come-from-behind efforts missed the mark despite picking up 13 hits, including two home runs.
Holding onto a 1-0 lead, Lady Leopards’ bases were loaded in the top of the second inning. La Grange hitter Natalie Blackwell facing an 0-2 count tied the game on a wild pitch. Seven pitches later, the long at-bat resulted in Blackwell blasting a three-run home run over the left-field wall giving La Grange a 4-1 lead that they’d never give up.
La Grange added one run in the third inning, four runs in the fourth, and two runs in the fifth. From the second through fifth innings the Lady Leopards had 11 hits, including three home runs and four doubles.
Down 5-1 going into the bottom of the third, El Campo began piecing together an impressive offensive performance of their own, scoring two runs in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings and three runs in the sixth. Sophomore infielder Jaleena Macias hit a two-run homer in the fourth and freshman infielder Kate Bubela had a three-run shot in the sixth. Junior Mackenzie Matlock went 3-for-3 and freshman Heather Farrar went 2-for-3 during that stretch, as well.
Going into the seventh inning El Campo had positioned themselves well to earn a comeback victory, down 11-10. With two outs, La Grange once again came up with a big hit, this time in the form of an Alyssa Delarosa double.
The insurance run put El Campo down by two. Freshman Brianna Dorotik led off the bottom of the seventh with a single on the first pitch, the next two Ladybird batters struck out and the game ended on a fly out to first base.
Despite the offensive fireworks, only one pitcher was used by each side as Mikaylee Supak earned the win and Dorotik the loss.
“We never gave up, which was a good sign,” Farrar said, “We can take our performance from (this) game, keep the motivation, and start every game like that.”
While the result wasn’t a win, there were positive takeaways for the team. Every player reached base and seven of the nine scored.
“Our team has grown a lot since the beginning of the season,” Farrar said, “We’ve learned to come together and play under the Ladybird name and represent.”
El Campo’s next game will be against Fulshear at home on Monday afternoon as they open up the start of district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.