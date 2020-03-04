El Campo opened up their baseball season about as well as you can do getting a combined no-hitter, beating the Brazosport Exporters 3-0 last Tuesday night on the road.
Following the Brazosport win, the Ricebirds took in the Sweeny tournament Thursday through Saturday.
The Ricebirds dropped their first two games, but they came back strong with back-to-back wins against Columbia and Bellville who went three rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
“We had a really good win against Brazosport, against a guy (who can throw) some pretty good velo,” El Campo Ricebirds Coach Russell Krenek said. “We hit a little bump in the road when we faced Giddings. We didn’t hit the ball very well, with a guy who was throwing a little changeup to a bunch of left-handed hitters which was effective and we’ve addressed that. We had one really bad inning defensively against Waller. We’ve put that behind us and nipped it in the bud. We came out and revamped our approach at the plate, more mental than anything and we hit the ball real well against West Columbia and Bellville. If we can take that and continue it week after week it’s going to be good for us.”
El Campo this week heads to the Yoakum tournament and will face more tough teams.
The Ricebirds will play La Vernia, Industrial, La Grange and Yoakum, all playoff teams last season.
The Ricebirds next week will host their home tournament.
