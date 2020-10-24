The Bay City Blackcats (5-3, 1-2) had the district’s second-leading passer and third-leading rusher in senior dual-threat quarterback Avery Smith. Despite the hot play going into Friday night’s rivalry game, the El Campo Ricebirds (6-1, 3-0) defense cooled off the Blackcat offense as they won in a rout.
The El Campo offensive and defensive lines dominated the lines of scrimmage beating Bay City 42-8 at Ricebird Stadium Friday night.
“I thought both our lines did a great job coming out and setting the tone early,” Ricebirds Head Coach Wayne Condra said.
From the start of the game, El Campo’s offense took it straight to Bay City.
On their first possession with the ball on the 25-yard line, the Ricebird offense slowly marched downfield. Even backed up, past mid-field on fourth and long, the Ricebirds found a way to keep the offense going. Under heavy pressure, senior quarterback Cullen Braden found senior Nathan Willis for a nine-yard pass and a first down. Junior running back Johntre Davis capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run, but not before they ran 16 plays.
The Ricebird defense forced Bay City into back-to-back punts. On El Campo’s third drive, the Ricebirds added another score with Davis breaking free for a 61-yard touchdown on the fifth play of the drive, putting them ahead 14-0 before the end of the first half.
El Campo’s offense and defense stayed hot coming out of the locker room. After forcing another Bay City three and out, sophomore running back Rueben Owens II on the Ricebirds’ first offensive play ran the ball for a 60-yard touchdown of his own.
The Ricebird defense continued to hold Bay City, making them punt for the fifth time in the game. The offense four plays later put the ball in the endzone again, with senior Charles Shorter getting into the mix giving El Campo a 27-0.
El Campo’s offense stayed hot through the second half. Braden scored on a short quarterback keeper and Davis picked up his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t until seven minutes left in the game and Bay City trailing 42-0 that they picked up their third first down of the game. The Blackcats would score on the drive to give them their only points of the game.
El Campo’s defense swarmed Smith from the edges and gave him little room to run, holding him, and the Blackcats in check for most of the game. A week earlier, Bay City scored 42 points. Against the Ricebirds defense, the Blackcats ran into a brick wall.
“I’m extremely (happy),” senior middle linebacker Kaden Alcalais said. “Every game we’re coming together more and more just really smashing (people).”
El Campo will have their final home game of the season next Friday against the West Columbia Roughnecks. The Roughnecks will be looking for a rebound after losing to the Stafford Spartans 27-17.
