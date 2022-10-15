El Campo Ladybird senior Sierra Hernandez is the only runner advancing to the regional cross country meet, with a top-10 finish at the District 24-4A meet in Sealy Monday.
El Campo Ladybird senior Sierra Hernandez is the only runner advancing to the regional cross country meet, with a top-10 finish at the District 24-4A meet in Sealy Monday.
Hernandez had a time of 12:57.75 and placed fifth out of the 36-runner field.
“It was hard, everyone was running super fast,” Hernandez said.
During the loop in the first part of the course, Hernandez felt she did ok, but it wasn’t until the straightaway on the giant wall barrier separating the high school and the freeway that she began to start catching runners in front of her.
“When I was running, I was like I’m not going to make it because I was like 10th. Everybody was really working hard to keep their places, but everybody was giving out at the end,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez’ steady pace was able to hold off a mad dash from a Bellville runner who was probably 10 paces behind her. She held off the runner by less than a second.
Also competing for the Ladybirds was Ally Espericueta (26th), Brooke Bacak (28th), Keona Wells (30th), Kate Bubela (31st) and Makayla Bard (35th).
The Wharton Lady Tigers had three runners in Karyme Garza (29th), Grace Simper (34th) and Catherine Gomez (36th).
