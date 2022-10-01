Wharton County has two new stat leaders with El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II pulling ahead of the rest of the runners, while Louise freshman quarterback Conner Gonazlez leads the passers.
Boling and El Campo were on byes Friday night so week six could produce different leaders once again.
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 866 yards - 98 carries - 12 TDs
Boling - Ryan O’Neal, 807 yards - 78 carries - 10 TDs
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 522 yards - 80 carries - 7 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 491 yards - 57 carries - Not tracked
El Campo - Stephen Norman, 373 yards - 50 carries - 3 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 369 yards -52 carries - 2 TDs
Boling - Nathan King, 267 yards - 33 carries - 6 TDs
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 216 yards, 12 carries - 2 TDs
Boling - Trenton Jones, 247 yards - 34 carries - 4 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 220 yards, 32 carries, not tracked
Wharton - Rayshawn Hood, 198 yards, 21 carries, 1 TD
El Campo - Drake Resendez, 137 yards, 23 carries, 0 TD
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 129 yards - 17 carries, 0 TD
Boling - Jerrick Garcia, 117 yards, 8 carries, 1 TD
East Bernard - Malik Thomas, 103 yards - 15 carries - 0 TD
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 319 yards - 17 completions - 3 TDs
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 241 yards - 15 completions - 3 TDs
Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 231 yards - 17 completions - 4 TDs
El Campo - Brock Rod, 122 yards - 6 completions - 1 TD
Wharton - Angell Gaona, 93 yards, 6 completions - 1TD
Wharton - Ryan Mendiola, 70 yards - 6 completions - 1 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 70 yards - 1 completion - 1 TD
East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 149 yards - 6 catches - 1 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 95 yards, 2 catches, 1 TD
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 70 yards - 3 catches - 1 TD
El Campo - Sloan Hubert, 58 yards - 3 catches - 1 TD
Boling - Trenton Jones, 54 yards - 4 catches - 2 TDs
El Campo - Drake Resendez, 45 yards - 1 catch - 0 TD
