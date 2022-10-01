Rushing Leader

El Campo's Rueben Owens II leads Wharton County in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Wharton County has two new stat leaders with El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II pulling ahead of the rest of the runners, while Louise freshman quarterback Conner Gonazlez leads the passers.

Boling and El Campo were on byes Friday night so week six could produce different leaders once again.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.