If you want to see football in Wharton County Friday, the only game in town is the Louise Hornets and the Agua Dulce Longhorns in El Campo at 7 p.m.
With the football field at Hornet Stadium still under construction, Louise will play their second game this season at Ricebird Stadium. The game will also be the Hornets’ homecoming.
Louise (3-2, 1-0) is coming off a sound win over the Runge Yellowjackets on the road last Friday night. Outside of some penalties, Louise had a pretty solid first district win.
“We played good but we can get a whole lot better. We’ve been practicing ok. (We need) to start practicing to the best of our ability so we can play the best,” senior Blayke Yeager said. “Some things aren’t clicking on offense and we give up too many big plays on defense. We played a great game last Friday, but (not) against the bigger schools and private schools.”
Two seasons ago, Agua Dulce won 10 games and went two rounds deep in the playoffs. They are 1-9 in their last 10 games and are winless this year.
The Longhorns fell to the Yorktown Wildkats 56-6 at home last Friday night.
“They look similar to us. The kids’ matchup as far as the size of the line,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said. “I think they are still trying to get on track in their new system. They are a good football team and we shouldn’t be looking past them or anything like that.”
Last season’s loss to Runge at home, Bill used as an example of what happens when the team loses focus.
The Longhorns this season are scoring on average just over a touchdown an outing, with 9.5 points per game. The Hornets defense is allowing 14 points per game.
First-year middle linebacker, senior Daniel Gaona III, has been all over the field on defense.
In the last two games, Gaona has recorded 18 tackles. Against Runge, junior Marco Torres and sophomore Rex Rodriguez each recovered a fumble.
The Hornets’ offense has been improving with the return of sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble from an injury two weeks ago. Louise’s offense stung Runge for close to 500 yards, gaining 313 yards on the ground and 170 through the air. Kimble and Yeager both had 100 yards rushing and junior Andrew Huerta had 124 yards and two touchdowns on three catches.
The Longhorns are allowing 43 points per game, while the Hornets’ are averaging 22 points per game.
“This past week we had some penalties and we’ve got to clean that up,” Bill said. “(We’ve got to) execute as best as we can and not have any mistakes.”
