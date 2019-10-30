On the line last Friday night at home for the El Campo Ladybirds was a tie for the third seed in District 25. However, it was the Sealy Lady Tigers who won in five sets 25-12, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 12-15.
El Campo had an easy first set quickly breezing through the Lady Tigers. Sealy the rest of the way locked in and it was a tough battle in the final four sets.
The Ladybirds were without their backup setter junior Georgia Priesmeyer for the game. Senior Megan Rek did not play after the first set and junior Jackie Nichols needed to see the trainer midway through the third set but she did make it back before the end of the game.
“We did a great job of picking each other up and as soon as we put a player in they did their job. I told the girls, that’s something to be proud of,” Ladybirds Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “Playing a team sport, when you have a teammate who can come in and get the job done it’s very hard to do something like that and I think they did a great job of that today.”
Freshman Kate Bodungen was big for the Ladybirds flinging her body all over the court to keep the ball alive. In the first set, with a healthy eight-point lead Bodungen following the ball, dove into the stands hitting it over towards the net. Nichols tipped the ball over the net away from Lady Tiger defenders. Bodungen would do the same in the second set and after keeping the ball alive, finished off the point with a kill.
In the back-to-back lost sets, the Ladybirds and Sealy stayed close, until the final few points when Sealy separated.
20-20 in the fourth set, the Ladybirds came on strong, after a double-block and a Mackenzie Matlock ace, Sealy called a timeout to stop the momentum. Sealy grabbed a point to close the gap to one point, but the Ladybirds got another ace from Bryn Rod and they scored three straight points push to a final set.
Like the three sets before, the two teams traded points back and forth but Sealy edged out the Ladybirds slightly to win.
“Every time someone plays El Campo, they have to play their A-game and that’s ok. We love the competitiveness,” Cavazos said. “We probably just made a few too many errors and that bit us. It’s a matter of us adjusting and getting ready for the playoffs.”
