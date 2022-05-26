The Franklin Lady Lions ended the East Bernard Brahmarettes softball season with a 7-1 win in Navasota in the fourth round of the playoffs.
East Bernard didn’t grab a win in the best of three series against Franklin, falling in the first two games on Thursday and Friday.
Franklin’s pitching and their defense limited the Brahmarettes offense to two runs in the series.
East Bernard in the final had seven hits to Franklin’s eight, but the Brahmarettes left several runners on base.
“We had a couple of defensive mistakes (Friday) with two outs. We had some missed opportunities at the plate,” Brahmarettes coach Christine Sheets said. “Overall, I thought we played an amazing game, Lexie (Warncke) pitched her butt off.”
Brahmarette senior Morgan Gasch started off the game with a single, one of game-high three hits. After a bunt and a groundout, the East Bernard senior made it to third base. Gasch’s sister, sophomore Megan Gasch, drove her in with a single, giving the Brahmarettes’ the first lead of the game.
Franklin wasted no time answering East Bernard tying the game in the bottom half of the inning. Franklin added two more runs in the second and another in the bottom of the third.
East Bernard’s offense in the final six innings put the ball in play and only struck out four times, but they ran into strong Franklin defensive play.
Megan Gasch was the only other Brahmarette with a multi-hit game.
The back-to-back losses to Franklin were the first time all season East Bernard allowed more than five runs in a row.
East Bernard finished with a 28-7 record and won the district championship in a play-in game with Danbury. The Brahmarettes were the last District 24 team remaining standing in the playoffs.
“I would consider this a success, a great year overall. With a week and a half left of softball, I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Sheets said.
East Benard had three seniors on the team in outfielders Morgan Gasch and Kynlee Hall and shortstop Jolie Peloquin.
“I’ve been with these girls four years on varsity,” Sheets said. “When you lose your seniors, doesn’t matter what year it is, you’ve created such an incredible bond with those kids and to not being able to coach them another day is really emotional. But I couldn’t ask for anything more from them than what they gave me all four years.”
