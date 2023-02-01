The El Campo soccer program picked up a sweep against Wharton on the road Saturday morning. The El Campo Ladybirds and the El Campo Ricebirds are now 1-1 in district play.
The El Campo Ladybirds started the day with a 1-nil win over the Wharton Lady Tigers. With defenses playing well, both teams were locked in a nil-nil battle in the first half. El Campo broke the stalemate in the second half, with sophomore Maddie Gaona scoring over three defenders to put the Ladybirds ahead.
The El Campo Ricebirds routed the Wharton Tigers 6-2. El Campo trailed the Tigers after in the first half 2-1. The Ricebird defense tightend and the offense found their footing scoring five goals in the final 40 mintues. El Campo was led by junior striker Nick Montes who had a hat trick in the second half. Fellow junior Raymond Moreno and senior Fabian Paniagua scored a goal in the second half. Ricebird senior Alexis Salazar scored El Campo’s lone goal in the first half.
El Campo soccer will be in action against West Columbia on the road Friday.
