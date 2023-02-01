Defense

El Campo sophomore defensive back Leonardo Mendez guards a Bay City player at home earlier in the season. El Campo plays West Columbia on Friday.

The El Campo soccer program picked up a sweep against Wharton on the road Saturday morning. The El Campo Ladybirds and the El Campo Ricebirds are now 1-1 in district play.

The El Campo Ladybirds started the day with a 1-nil win over the Wharton Lady Tigers. With defenses playing well, both teams were locked in a nil-nil battle in the first half. El Campo broke the stalemate in the second half, with sophomore Maddie Gaona scoring over three defenders to put the Ladybirds ahead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.