Erick Erickson

An out-of-context video featuring Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, quoted him claiming American sons and daughters will have to fight and die in Ukraine. Isolationists and pro-Russian propagandists all seized on the video to denounce American funding of Ukraine’s war effort. Understanding Zelenskyy’s statement in its’ context, he is right.

The context came from the preface, selectively edited out by social media warriors. He said if Ukraine loses, Russia will be emboldened to take on North Atlantic Treaty Organization, N.A.T.O., member states. That would, in fact, force the United States into the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has fully embraced the idea that his war in Ukraine is a proxy war against N.A.T.O.. If he can beat Ukraine, he thinks he can beat N.A.T.O.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.