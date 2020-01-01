“We’re all stories in the end. Just make it a good one, eh?” sounds like a mighty good piece of advice, especially as we start a new year, a new chapter.
You might be surprised to learn then that a fictional character on a British TV show gets credit for the remark.
Does it matter?
I don’t know about you, but it seems like a whole lot of good advice in my life has come from chance meetings with strangers, overheard remarks or little bits of logic found in fictional literature.
It’s something to think about as you finish up that handy list of resolutions we’re all supposed to have at some point today.
Lose weight and exercise more always sound like good ones, but there’s a better than 50-50 chance that as you read this I’m plunked in front of the television watching that fictional character who offered up the handy dandy advice at the start of this column.
Of course, some of the best stories come after things don’t quite go to plan.
Think about it. Which one’s better? Your old buddy Joe Blow saying he wanted to get something done and yep, sure enough, it all worked out fine. Or, he wanted to do something, went out there and tripped over the cat, lost his keys in the grate and got his hand caught in the drain while fishing them out, and needed four bandages because his big ole’ dog thought that meant it was play time.
Yep, me too.
Perhaps it’s due to the fact the Crabtree Chronicles have enough “You ain’t gonna believe this #&@!s,” “Holy gushing head wounds Batmans,” and “Well, that didn’t work the way it was supposed tos” to make the word plan something to laugh at.
Plan? It’s like the opening of a fairy tale. “Once upon a time, a girl name Shannon was planning to do X ....” but then it all went sideways from there.
It’s a long way of saying, go ahead, make your resolutions, but embrace all the little things that are going to get in the way too.
Sometimes the best stories are found along those twists and turns.
“A straight line may be the shortest distance between two points, but it is by no means the most interesting,” that same fictional character proclaims.
Who? Yes. Exactly. (which is a rather inside joke for those readers who share my interest in Doctor Who).
For everybody else, I simply say good luck with those resolutions,
Mine? I pledge to keep telling you stories right here. I can’t wait to see how they start.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
