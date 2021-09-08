Editor, the Leader-News:
Thank you Leader-News for the write-up about six women on Washington Street. Neat, and so appropriate since the 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920, and we commemorated the 100th Anniversary.
I am the Commemorative Events Chair for Comfort Wood Chapter, DAR. As written from our DAR President General in Washington, D.C.: “There are two documents of paramount importance to American history,; the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day.”
We are asking our community to come together and show our Red, White & Blue colors all over town. Sept. 17, 2021 marks the 234th anniversary of its drafting. Help us recognize and commemorate “Constitution Week Sept. 17-23” on our persons, homes, schools, store fronts, marques and in our hearts.
Thank you,
Hazel Foltyn
Chair, Commemorative Events Committee
Comfort Wood Chapter, DAR
