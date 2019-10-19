Editor, the Leader-News:
We would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the parishioners of St. Robert’s and the local businesses of the community of El Campo for coming out to support our parish.
Adrian and Marisela chaired the live auction for St. Robert’s annual festival for the first time and are very thankful to everyone who donated items, who came out and bought from the auction and to all those who did both.
We could not be more pleased with the support that everyone has shown.
May God bless you for all your generosity.
With God’s Grace,
Rev. Philip Brune
Pastor of St. Robert’s
Adrian Canales
Pastoral assistant
