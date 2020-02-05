Editor, the Leader-News:
People in El Campo have the biggest hearts and this is what makes being a part of this community so very special. We are overwhelmed and extremely gratified by the way FESCO, El Campo Middle School staff members, the Class of 1976, our family, our friends and members of the El Campo community came together to plan, put together and participate in the benefit held on Thursday, Jan. 30.
You all have truly touched our hearts and we feel tremendously blessed. We had no idea that so many would choose to take part in making this benefit a true success. We are humbled by the support and generosity of everyone that worked so hard on this event.
Thank you so much to each and every one of you. We are appreciative of your participation and your bigheartedness. We truly feel the love that everyone shared in this endeavor.
#ElCampoIsNumberOne #PrayingForaCure
God is Good!
Butch and Cindy Witcher
