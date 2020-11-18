Editor, the Leader-News:
In my opinion every American should want fair elections. In 2016, the Dems wanted fair elections and screamed “stolen election” when they yelled “Russia, Russia, Russia and Trump collusion” and demanded investigations.
Four taxpayer -funded investigations later, no evidence was ever found.
There are way too many irregularities and allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election not to do some investigating.
Election laws and rules were changed at the last minute. Ballot signature verification was abandoned in several states. Harvesting of ballots was allowed. People received mail-in ballots that didn’t even request them.
The “walking dead” voted everywhere. The mail-in- ballot system was a disaster.
In my opinion if you can dine out to eat, stand in line at Home Depot to shop, and riot, protest and loot, you can go to a poll and vote in person.
At midnight on election night, Trump was winning in five key swing states.
Ballot counting was mysteriously stopped. When counting resumed, Trump was behind.
Trump received almost 10 million more votes in 2020 than he did against Clinton in 2016.
So far the Republicans have gained 10 seats in the House of Representatives.
In state elections, Republicans gained Senate and House seats in every state.
Twice as many Black Americans and three times as many Latino Americans voted for Trump in 2020 as did in 2016. Not one state has certified its votes so far.
Dazed and confused yet?
According to Fox News, almost 12,000 voting irregularities have been reported.
Hundreds of sworn affidavits have been turned in reporting voter fraud. There have been numerous reports of problems with voting machines in 28 states.
These machines aren’t even from America. Thank God Texas declined to use these machines.
I know I personally don’t want my legal vote canceled by an illegally cast one.
Determine the outcome of the 2020 election fairly.
A democracy can only survive when its citizens trust the integrity of their voting system.
Investigate now and stop the future of out of control mail-in voting and ballot harvesting and that resulted in the chaos in 2020 and hopefully America will not revisit 1861 and the events that started in that year. And install a national voter ID system.
Earl Yackel
