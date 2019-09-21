Linemen quickly get
power restored in storm
Editor, the Leader-News:
Last night (Wednesday) we had one of the hardest rains I’ve seen in years at our house on CR 357. The wind was also way worse than it was during Hurricane Harvey.
We lost electricity around 5:30 p.m. I called WCEC and reported the outage. At 6:45 p.m., our electricity was restored.
An hour and 15 minutes for crews to get called out, drive to the trouble site, and fix the problem is outstanding in my opinion.
Good Job WCEC!
Allen Sefcik
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.