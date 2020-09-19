Editor, the Leader-News:
Now, we see how greedy our universities really are. Universities wanted, needed, the almighty dollar so desperately, they opened campuses, and stuffed dorms and sororities with students.
So, the universities allow these students to party like they will never get to party again. The students do not seem to realize that they will be at the center of focused attention, so they party and get the virus.
Then, when these party-goers get the virus, the universities don’t want anything to do with them. They want to send the sick students home to infect their communities.
Maybe we should hold these universities financially liable for their actions. Maybe the universities should have to pay for the hospital bills, funerals, and medicine that seniors will need once these infected students return home after their wild parties.
Bill Machart
