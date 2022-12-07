Two strangers walked up to an elderly lady struggling to load groceries and their attempts to help seemed to surprise or even frighten her.
That’s mighty sad, isn’t it?
Two strangers walked up to an elderly lady struggling to load groceries and their attempts to help seemed to surprise or even frighten her.
That’s mighty sad, isn’t it?
Nevertheless that’s exactly what happened in an El Campo store parking lot Sunday. Those two genuinely wanted to help, but we all know that lady could have easily become a victim – even in the midst of holiday spirits.
I was one of those two and generally my just a hair over five-foot chunky frame is considered about as threatening as a manic meerkat after a six-course meal.
So why didn’t the lady jump at the chance for help?
The same reason my niece and I about had simultaneous heart attacks when “Grandma” Crabtree, decided to pull out cash and count it out loud while standing in a Houston big box store last week.
The lines of defense quickly form when it’s family, don’t they?
Immediately positioning ourselves to try to stop a possible mugging, we traded hand signals while getting ready to call for help and hoping that any would-be thief was small enough that the two of us wouldn’t get killed in the process.
Crabtree, the elder, meanwhile proclaimed to the world exactly how much cash she had at that moment, never suspecting that this could be a problem, finally looking up, puzzled by the “Holy Freaking Cash Counter Batman!” looks she received.
Happily the only fall out was a stern safety lecture in the vehicle a bit later, inflicted upon an elderly woman struggling to understand what the hoopla was about, finally nodding and agreeing in hopes the jibberjabber would stop.
It took about two hours, a locked vehicle and multiple checks to make sure we weren’t followed for everyone else to come out of the “Rut-ro, Shaggy” mindset.
Fun times with family.
Both are examples of the reality our older citizens have to face every time they go out into the community. Yes, younger people face issues too. They however have a far, far better chance of making a run for it should a situation become dire, unless they have the same gimpyness of yours truly who can easily outpace a sloth but might find challenge in racing a frightened turtle.
I’ve no idea how to make it all better, but it sure seems folks saying “Let me help” aren’t always as common as we’d like them to be in our lives.
The holiday season may be a time for giving and receiving, but it’s also a time for taking and breaking. It all depends on what side you fall on, and those intent on mayhem don’t seem to care about what rules I or society as a whole seem to be concerned with each day.
Maybe meeting somewhere in the middle is a place to start.
Offer a hand to a stranger (but no don’t crawl into the back of their windowless van at 2 a.m.), lift your face from the cellphone screen and look at what is happening around you, you might be surprised at what you see (and avoid any holes in the pavement at the same time).
Consider the consequences of each choice, because there are consequences.
Those of us who consider ourselves as “decent folk” I think have an obligation to try to help when we can.
Why? That person you walk by today could be your family member ignored by a stranger tomorrow.
It’s a point to ponder during this season of giving.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor and publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
