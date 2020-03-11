Editor, the Leader-News:
I found the recent letter by Ms. (Mindi) Snyder to be politically self-serving.
A candidate for city office should not use this forum to advise council members how to decide what is best for the city.
All elections are popularity contests and we all hope our decisions are the right ones.
A vote for the mayor is the same as for a President of the United States. If we vote on someone we actually don’t know what they propose to stand for - then we could have elected our mistake. Better we know the person than not.
Someone who couldn’t work for council members can hardly work WITH those same people.
If we aren’t satisfied with council decisions then we elect others in the future.
I have no problem with any of the current members, but see a problem with a candidate using this public forum to impose their agenda.
Pay for a political ad.
Mike Wagner
(0) comments
