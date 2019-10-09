Editor, the Leader-News:
When I see how much I have to throw away now that will be no more recycling, I’m sickened by the waste.
I understand why the council had to take this step. Every time I recycled, I saw the trash people put in the bin.
Is there a way to have cameras to record the abusers? I hope and pray there is a way to fix this wonderful program.
Carole Roades
