“Let me tell you what I think,” and “In my opinion,” are the thoughts of one person.
When that opinion is backed by expertise in a precise subject - a noted surgeon talking about a medical procedure they do all the time, for example – they may be quoted in a news story.
When they are here on this page, however, their opinion is just as valid as yours or mine.
That’s why we call it (not too subtlety) the Viewpoint page.
This page exists as part of a time-honored newspaper tradition of giving you, the public, a platform to share your views.
The judgments on “facts” in each one of these articles often depend on the writers.
A gentleman unhappy with one recent writer on the Viewpoint page, wrote saying we shouldn’t allow Yellow Journalism in the paper, but didn’t want his opinion printed.
Neither a Viewpoint column nor a letter to the editor, however, qualify as Yellow Journalism. For those of you who don’t remember the Mr. William Randolph “You furnish the pictures, I’ll furnish the war” Hearst, means deliberately sensational and biased news stories, generally with some goal in mind.
For example, a news story deliberately reporting only one side – Joe Veggiedude announces he likes broccoli in a senate hearing, proving broccoli is the best while completely ignoring the fact that Jill Passonthat, also testifying, hates the stuff and that Broccoli Unlimited is the senator’s number one campaign contributor.
A letter to the editor tells you right up front that this in an opinion and thus, while certainly written to favor that person’s beliefs/likes, is not trying to dupe you into anything.
Dear editor,
I like broccoli, it’s the yummiest and should be made the official vegetable of Texas. Studies have shown vegetables are good for you and that about proves it.
Sincerely
Joe Veggiedude
You see, the writer (fictional, of course, but presented for the sake of example) isn’t going to tell you about the possible negatives for daily broccoli consumption.
Dear editor,
Broccoli. It does things to you. You know what I’m talking about. Anyone with any smarts would know. Shame on Joe.
Jill Passonthat
For the record, I don’t have any particular feelings one way or the other on broccoli, but, considering it once caused a president/press conflict, I thought it would be a good example.
The Viewpoint page exists for you – the reader.
You like something on it? Great. Write a letter to the editor.
You don’t like something on it? Great. Write a letter to the editor.
You feel something ought to be on it? Great. Write a letter to the editor.
The paper publishes most letters it receives, although we do reserve the right to refuse publication.
The last one that I, the one who makes those decisions, recall refusing was written by a little old lady who wrote out information which almost certainly would have turned her into a crime victim had we published it.
Often people violate length guidelines or the number of people you can thank. Occasionally, letters contain language we just don’t print in a community newspaper. In all those cases, we give the writers the option to conform to the routinely posted requirements.
We, of course, would not publish a letter from the Flat Earth Society (yep, it exists).
But let me, the publisher, be clear. We want to hear from you.
---------------------
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
