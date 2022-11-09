You swear you can see the smile as she moseys up to yet another person, just to say hello or perhaps offer of support, one step, one block at a time.
People throughout the neighborhood know her name from the itty bitty to the elderly, some waiting curbside in the evening just to see if we stroll by, a few apologizing if they don’t have the time to stop and talk that day, or if the kids aren’t home.
Others stop, stare and then take two steps forward, a few bursting into tears as they share their story.
Maybe it’s the impossible-to-ignore enthusiasm or maybe it’s just a chance to share their woes with a genuinely caring soul.
Can’t really say for sure, I’m just the one who holds the leash.
My role is to pause and witness the magic moment as yet another complete stranger kneels down or sits on the pavement running their fingers through downy fur for a moment or two before it’s time to speak.
Sometimes a smile comes next along with the tale or their own special tailed buddy. But other times, tears come slowly trickling down or are choked back as they start sharing a portion of their soul – a loved one struggling to survive, one recently departed, a problem with bills, with adult children or little ones; or it may be the little ones asking the dog if they will ever have a friend, if anyone will ever understand, why another child was mean to them or if Mom or Dad will ever let them have a puppy, or other things literally whispered into the big floppy ears too low for any human to hear.
The dog wiggles her way into their attention and then stops, sits and looks deep into their eyes, gives constant and complete attention to them for those brief seconds or long and lingering minutes as they share their tale. She never loses interest, seeming to know that time is special, vital, for the human connected to the petting hand.
Then they look up at me, coming out of a communion of caring, saying they need to go, they have important things to do, people to see, etc.
Children routinely stop and already know her name as though word somehow travels through their networks of play and pals.
All these reactions are generated by a mixed-breed pup who needed rescuing herself almost a decade ago, somehow convincing a gal who was not looking to adopt a malnourished ball of fur and take it home.
Somehow I guess she just knew there was an entire community out there who needed a little attention, a little help, one tail-wagging moment at a time.
Make sure you say hello the next time you see us. She gets concerned when people simply walk by.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor and publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
