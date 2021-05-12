A five-year capital improvement plan for the City of El Campo was unveiled by staff during the April 26 city council workshop.
Capital improvement plans provide a schedule of proposed large projects, such as infrastructure. These plans feature options for funding, including the sources (tax dollars, utility fees, grants, etcetera).
This is important because it allows the city to prepare for the future in several ways, such as timing of debt issuances, planning for cash flow and logistics (planning with engineers).
All of the projects featured in the city’s presentation were identified in the city’s Comprehensive Plan. This is a 100-page plus document developed with input from staff, members of the community and your city council.
This document guides us as we prepare annual budgets, look at zoning and address critical needs inside the city. The plan is available on our website www.cityofelcampo.org, under the Government tab.
The Comprehensive Plan is periodically updated to reflect the city’s needs and to facilitate development. The last update occurred in 2017.
The projects proposed in the presented plan include a number of street improvements – addressing West Norris Phase III (from Avenue E to the five-way stop), Town and Country, Avenue C (from the five-way stop to Hwy. 71), and Sandy Corner Road (in phases). Some of these projects will include utility work, to seize the opportunity while the road is under construction.
Other street improvements include the annual sealcoating program, budgeted at $400,000 a year and $100,000 a year for the city to address failing roads or to pave existing gravel roads.
Other projects proposed to be paid for with tax dollars include parks improvements, a new public works storage building and civic center improvements. These projects will not require debt to fund.
An aerial ladder truck for the El Campo Volunteer Department, which will replace the existing ladder truck purchased about 25 years ago is included as well. This project will go before the voters for approval and will be funded using bonds.
City staff has identified funding sources for all of these projects, which include transportation user fees, hotel/motel taxes, operating funds and bonds.
Staff is working to ensure the debt burden does not adversely affect the tax rate and is mindful of existing debt and the tax rate overall, when looking at funding these improvements.
This plan will be presented to council again at the budget workshop scheduled for June 28.
Staff also presented several utility projects, including: Avenue F well/storage replacement, wastewater treatment plant improvements, a Master Plan for wastewater, Hwy. 71 water line replacement (from Franke to Fifth Street), Town and Country line improvements and Avenue C line improvements (both of which will occur while rehabilitating the road).
Annual maintenance of our existing lines remains a key priority and is currently funded at $400,000 a year.
The final project proposed is an elevated water tank on the northwest side of town.
Much of these improvements address maintaining our existing infrastructure while planning for the future.
As we move into another budget cycle, plan for tax rates and water and sewer rates, staff is mindful of the existing debt burden and other needs that arise.
The capital improvement plan will allow us to prepare a fiscally sound budget that addresses the needs of the city.
– Courtney Sladek is the El Campo city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.