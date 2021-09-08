Editor, the Leader-News:
In my opinion, America is now in a much worse terrorist threat than it was on 9/11.
The Biden administration and its military leaders just surrendered our air force base and $90 billion worth of military equipment to the same terrorist group that attacked us on 9/11. According to Newsmax and Fox news, this included over 22,000 Humvees, over 350 combat helicopters, 350,000 assault rifles and 65,000 machine guns. The Taliban says “thank you American taxpayers.”
But, in my opinion, don’t blame Biden. He’s just a puppet that’s being told what to do and when to do it. The blame should go to the Democratic Party. They knew what kind of candidate he was.
The blame should also fall on the biased propaganda preaching media for all their lies about Trump, the big tech companies for hiding the truth about the Biden family from America and all the dead people that voted Democratic.
Thanks to all who just wanted Trump gone because you didn’t like his tweets, he dated Playboy models, he had America energy independent, had the best economy in decades, lowest unemployment in decades and had the respect of our enemies and allies.
Now look what we are stuck with. Democratic-run cities have record crime rates, police departments budgets cut, inflation is climbing, gas prices have nearly doubled, no southern border, unknown number of terrorist flown into America from Afghanistan, trying to force citizens to take drugs they don’t need or want,and teachers unions injecting “critical race theory” into our kids.
Our military kept us safe from terror attacks for 20 years after 9/11.
A kindergarten kid could have come up with a better plan to evacuate Afghanistan. No other President has left Americans behind in the hands of our enemy.
I would hate to hear what General Patton would say about our current military leaders. There should be impeachments, resignations and court-martials over this blunder in foreign policy.
But if we impeach Biden, we are stuck with “cackling” Kamala. If we impeach her, we have Pelosi.
If you voted for these people you should be ashamed, disgusted, angry and embarrassed.
God help America.
Earl Yackel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.