Upon becoming a school board trustee in May of 2005, my understanding was that when Mark Pool assumed the helm as superintendent, three of the top priorities were to get finances in order, have the leadership abilities to pass a bond election, and create a compensation plan that would attract and retain effective personnel.
Within the first two years of his tenure, he accomplished those priorities.
Upon balancing the budget, implementing a compensation plan, and overseeing building the middle school and high school practice gym project, Pool could focus more time on the culture of the organization.
His vision was to have a highly functioning professional learning community.
The first steps were more collaboration and better processes. The continuous improvement concept of organizational improvement was implemented in the district.
Somewhere in this time frame, “The Triangle” was introduced to increase systemic alignment.
The first priority was a focus on curriculum, then assessment, and third, instruction, as the district strove to become a high performing educational organization.
The district made much improvement in systemic alignment under Pool’s guidance.
As board president in the final six years of his time as superintendent, I worked closely with Pool in these efforts.
As he had planned, and notified the board he would do, Pool announced his intention to retire after leading the district to pass another bond election in November of 2014. The board started the process of hiring a superintendent.
The priority of the board was to build off of the sound fiscal leadership and systemic alignment provided by Pool to hire someone as superintendent with a track record of significantly increasing student achievement.
Based on the objectives of the Board Monitoring Document addressing student achievement and the data used to provide reports on the objectives, Kelly Waters advanced through the selection process. The board hired Waters in June of 2015 as superintendent of schools.
Waters realized the need to raise awareness throughout the district of the challenges and needs of students of poverty to be more successful in the classroom.
She led the district to create the “Everyone Counts” platform to better understand and accept students as they are and provide a learning environment to increase their success.
Once again, the board selected well. The results are clear and impressive. During her first year as a superintendent, Waters oversaw construction on the Hutchins classroom/cafeteria renovations, the restroom/fieldhouse complex at Ricebird Stadium, and the Ag Projects Center funded by the 2014 bond election.
In 2016, Waters led the district to pass a tax referendum election to add $600,000 revenue to the budget without raising taxes.
In Waters’ first four years as superintendent, the district’s accountability grade progressed from a D to a B, with a numerical score of 88. Only 400 out of 1,175 districts had two B’s and an A, or better, in the three areas of accountability for 2019.
A large part of this improvement coincided with new leadership at the high school where the campus grade went from a D to a B.
Also, with new leadership at the middle school for the 2019-2020 school year, there was widespread expectation they would see dramatic gains in student achievement and the district’s ratings and score would rise even higher. Many expected this would be the year the district would receive an A rating from the state.
Another impressive indicator was the district’s 11 percent increase in students graduating College, Career and Military Ready (CCRM). The district received a distinction for this. Only 71 out of 1,175 rated districts received this distinction.
State accountability, though important, has never been the board’s only focus. Our students’ rich tradition of excelling at extracurricular activities is as strong as ever.
Students’ achievements are chronicled in the Leader-News almost every week. From Myatt to high school, our students excel in campus, UIL and other sanctioned activities.
Financially, the district is still on solid ground. ECISD’s rating with the state is 100 out of 100 and the fund balance is more than 24 percent, which exceeds the recommendation of 20 percent. Also, this past year, the district recommitted itself to continuous improvement to continue ensuring the school organization has effective systems and processes in place.
As she leaves, it is clear Waters led the district to impressive results towards the priorities given to her.
During her first two years as superintendent, I had the privilege as board president to work with Waters. Her passion for all children to succeed was, and is, her greatest quality. I wish her joy and happiness as the next chapter in her life begins.
To the current board, I hope you choose wisely. Much work was done over many years to get the district where it is today. My hope, and expectation, is you will continue the upward trajectory ECISD is on.
– Tommy Turner served as an elected ECISD school board trustee from May 2005 to May 2017.
