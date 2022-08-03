Glenn Mollette

Glenn Mollette is the author of 13 books. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com about the column published weekly in more than 600 publications.

What or who is important to you? The recent devastating flood in eastern Kentucky reminds us all that life can be swept away in a moment.

Hundreds of families lost everything. One family lost their house and everything in it also lost their family – four children ages less than two up through eight were swept away by the raging flood

