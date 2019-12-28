Editor, Leader-News,
I want to thank the Triska family and everyone involved for the beautiful tribute to the families of 164 souls on the evening of Dec 12. This is the 22th year of this moving emotional ceremony which I have been included many times. It is a wonderful way to close the year remembering our loved ones.
With a grateful heart,
Maureen Brady
