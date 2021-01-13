Editor, the Leader-News:
We say “Thank You” to everyone who participated in our Celebration of Life ornament sales for the 2020 season. We wish we could have held the luncheons and plan to resume in 2021. The ornament sales have been record-breaking. Once again, thank you to purchasers, patrons and donors for helping us with our fundraising efforts.
We could not do what we do without the help of our friends and benefactors. Hospice Support, Inc. is proud to support our local non-profit hospice, Houston Hospice-El Campo in their efforts to provide quality care to those in need of hospice care.
It is the mission of Hospice Support, Inc. to facilitate the availability of high-quality hospice care for terminally ill patients and their families who have limited or no pay source. We are here to make sure that anyone, regardless of financial status, can have quality end of life care. We are very proud of the service we are able to provide.
We are truly grateful to our supporters for making this possible. We service several counties in a 50-mile radius of El Campo. Any funds donated to Hospice Support are used directly and indirectly in our service area. Anyone who purchased an ornament from El Campo and had it on the tree at the Civic Center can pick the ornaments up from the office at 1102 N. Mechanic after Jan. 19. Ornaments purchased for Wharton and not previously picked up will be at Selections on the Square in Wharton. Bay City ornaments not previously picked up will be at Green Brothers Jewelers in Bay City.
Again, we give you all our thanks and our gratitude for many years of hospice service in our area.
Reneau Gold
for the Board and Staff of Hospice Support, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.