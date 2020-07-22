Editor, the Leader-News:
Hospitals are getting close to capacity with the coronavirus. Governor Abbott is back tracking on reopening and issued a mandatory mask order. The Senate is considering another Stimulus Check. The latest updates on the coronavirus are at your finger tips. That is why I could not believe what I saw this 4th of July weekend, when I drove passed the Lost Lagoon. (Then) I open(ed) the newspaper to read “Resort Festivities Not Covid Violation.”
Then I was shocked to read the mayor of El Campo exercised his right by the governor to grant permission to host an event for more then 10 people because it was too late to cancel the events. This excuse is unacceptable. The City of Houston shut down the rodeo in less then a day. El Campo Mayor (Randy) Collins’ mentality of “These people are all from out of town and they go back out of town. They leave a ton of money before they do” shows a lack of responsibility. I’m sure there was plenty of hotel owners that thought the same way during Memorial weekend. That is why the coronavirus spiked after Memorial Day weekend.
I think that if Mayor Collins was so worried about the Lost Lagoon not having to cancel their plans to make money and party, then he should think about the families that are burying a loved one during a most difficult time in their lives. He should give the same courtesy to the funeral home and cemeteries granting them permission to let all the family attended instead of a limited number of family members. I am sure that the family members would wear mask and practice social distance. The mayor needs to focus on the big picture.
Ann Gonzalez
El Campo
