Three steps across the front office last Tuesday, I realized I was either wearing a dress or being slowly consumed by a sweater.
Two steps later, I decided to share this observation with my always sympathetic newspaper staff and discovered I had no hands – or at least none visible in the quickly-expanding swaths of rust-colored fabric falling from my shoulders.
The busts of laughter indicated I wasn’t the only one who noticed that my sweater was growing almost by the second, and my co-workers were about to ensure I was not only wrapped, but baked too.
“I didn’t know you’d wear a mini-skirt,” one staffer offered with a smile.
Another said with an almost straight face that a sweater capable covering half of one’s thighs is a fashion statement.
That’s apparently not the case, however, if said garment started the day at waist level and spent the subsequent hours slowly stretching down, and down, and down.
With flapping sleeves hanging about four inches below your fingertips, it’s very difficult to feel like a professional.
Or even like a grownup.
Pushing up the sleeves led to the discovery of helmet-sized wads of fabric around my elbows making it very difficult to get much done.
It wasn’t like I could really see the computer screen anyway. By then, you see, the neck had expanded to the point that I really didn’t need a protective mask anymore and was well on the way to becoming a rusty-brown turtle.
There were three hours left in the workday, for the record.
The growth rate was truly amazing. By my estimation, there was a good chance I’d be mummified in synthetic fabric long before the clock reached 5 p.m.
“At least you’ll be warm,” a staffer said before finding it impossible to suppress a case of the giggles.
Sigh. Guess I’ll just snuggle into my two-armed sleeping bag now and consider hibernating for the winter. Or maybe I’ll wash the thing in hot water.
I always wondered what a cat sweater looked like.
----------------
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
