Editor, the Leader-News:
Concerning the mandatory mask order passed by city council (6-1) on Monday, June 29, I would like to explain my vote of ‘No’ to the citizens of El Campo.
I feel that I was quoted out of context by the Leader-News in the Wednesday edition. Before the vote was taken, I did say that I would not turn a customer away from our business if they came in without a mask. We have customers sent into our store every morning by their employer for daily supplies. I said that I would not turn anyone away if they were unaware of mask orders. I did not say anything about not following an order after the vote was taken and the mandate was passed by council.
I voted ‘No’ for the following reasons:
1. Experts in the medical field have said over and over that the only mask that will effectively stop the transmission of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases is the N-95 respirator masks. Dr. Brooke Dorotik confirmed this when I specifically asked that question at Monday’s meeting.
The majority of masks and face coverings that I am seeing worn in town come with clear warning labels that they will not protect you from contracting a contagious disease. I made this argument to council ahead of the vote being taken.
2. I asked council to consider passing a resolution asking citizens to wear masks when out in public before mandating that our citizens and businesses comply or face fines.
3. I feel that it’s a business owner’s constitutional right and choice to allow or disallow masked or unmasked customers into their own place of business.
In my opinion a city mandate should not make that decision for them.
A great example of this is the policy H-E-B has decided put in place. Effective Wednesday July 1, H-E-B decided to require all customers who decide to enter their doors to wear a face mask regardless of local, county or state requirements. That was their business decision to make.
I will comply and wear my mask upon entering their store because I choose to do my grocery shopping there.
I also recognize that I have the choice to take my business elsewhere if I disagree with their policy. It’s my individual choice.
I believe that local, state or federal government should never be allowed to threaten business owners with fines over an individual’s personal choice to wear a mask or not.
4. I also feel that each and every citizen has the same constitutional right that should be respected.
Sincerely,
David Hodges
El Campo city councilman and local business owner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.