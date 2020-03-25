Editor, the Leader-News:
In my opinion America is under attack and at war. But not by nuclear weapons; it’s by a disease called coronavirus.
We have faced enemies like this before. Our doctors and scientists in the past discovered vaccines for measles, polio, smallpox, tuberculosis and rabies just to name a few. They will find a vaccine to combat this new one also.
But this non-stop fear-mongering from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC is dangerous to our country.
Their constant bashing of Trump and his administration and trying to make everyone in America panic needs to stop.
There was plenty of hand sanitizer and toilet paper at the stores before the media put the country in a panic. Now we have black market dealers hoarding supplies and trying to make a profit off of hard-working citizens.
In my opinion, we need to ignore the Dems and the biased media. They have offered no solution to the problem, only chaos.
Americans came together like never before during WWII and we can do it again.
Support your local merchants. Help them stay open and help your friends and neighbors keep their jobs. You’re going to want them around when this is over.
Keep your families safe and help fellow Americans do the same.
To quote Franklin D. Roosevelt “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
And try applying some CBD oil on your toilet paper ... it will help calm your butt down.
Earl Yackel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.