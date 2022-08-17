Glenn Mollette

– Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington Seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 13 books and his column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com or visit www. glennmollette.com to learn more.

People who have lost their houses, cars and everything they’ve worked for all their lives may feel like giving up. Some do. After thirty or forty years they don’t feel like they have it within them to rebuild and try again. Some have no choice but to live the life they’ve been handed. Financially, they don’t have an option.

I was sitting in a hotel lobby in Pikeville, Ky. last Sunday talking to FEMA workers. Several of them were preparing to go to areas devastated by the east Kentucky floods. One of the men said, “We are trying to get everyone registered. There is some assistance available but it’s small and limited in comparison to what they need. These families have nothing. They have lost everything. Many of them have no means to rebuild what they have lost. ‘Sadly,’ he said this is their new normal.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.