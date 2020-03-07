Editor, the Leader-News:
Human beings are really terrible at making sound decisions. That we actually let horrible blunders occur, says something bad about the rest of us. In a country of over 300 million people, there are competent decision makers who are willing to step up and make sensible choices. They are just few and far between, and unfortunately, these types do not seem to exist in government offices any longer.
In the past, our city mayor has been chosen by duly elected city council members. It seems to me, it is not a bad way to do it.
Competent people, picking whom they believe is the most qualified to be mayor, might just be better than letting the popular vote decide.
Now, some people want to change this system. Why? What is really behind this recent push to change the way the mayor is elected?
The people who want to change this method for picking our mayor should publish letters to our local newspaper. They can explain why they want this change. Help the voters make an informed decision before the next election vote.
Bill Machar
