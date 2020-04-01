Normally reserved as a day of laughter, April 1 sure doesn’t feel all that funny does it?
Maybe it’s looking forward to another 30 days of not-quite hunkering down, maybe it’s all the oh-so-necessary signs telling you to stay six-feet away from all other folks, maybe it’s all the closed door fronts or the constant threat of a microscopic danger that has pulled the laughter from the air.
Even children, when by chance you see them stumbling forth from their lairs, seem to be somewhat more subdued (although I imagine a few homebound parents may argue that point with me).
I’m not sure the silence is a good thing. However, lest someone argue the opposite, I’m far, far from an expert in matters of the human psyche.
Watching the folk around the office, however, I can testify that a little bit of laughter is contagious and seems to lift the spirits of all.
We could all use a little bit of a lift right about now, don’t you think?
Perhaps today, the national day of fools, might be the time to start.
No, don’t make a fool of someone else. It’s mighty mean-spirited to laugh in the face of someone else’s shame or pain.
But laughing with someone? That’s a whole different matter.
“[Humanity] has unquestionably one really effective weapon — laughter. Power, money, persuasion, supplication, persecution — these can lift at a colossal humbug — push it a little — weaken it a little, century-by-century, but only laughter can blow it to rags and atoms at a blast. Against the assault of laughter nothing can stand,” a fellow most folk know as Mark Twain said more than a few decades ago.
Considering we still read that former newspaper man’s writings, I reckon that he may know what he was talking about.
So here’s your challenge for today.
Have a laugh.
You need it.
-----------------
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.