With every new year comes new challenges to overcome, adventures to take, and for all Texans – new legislative districts courtesy of redistricting.
As a result of the redistricting process, if re-elected in 2022, I will have the honor to represent five additional counties that have been included into Senate District 17. In fact, I have already spent the past few months since returning from Austin meeting with local elected officials, community leaders, and constituents in Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Waller and Wharton counties to learn more about their specific needs and how I can best serve them in the legislature.
One thing that I have heard from many folks is their desire to have a legislator that will always put up a fight, and never back down from defending our constitutional rights and liberties.
As a respected leader in the Texas Senate, I have successfully passed meaningful legislation that is making a difference in our state. From preventing violent offenders from cycling through our jails, to ensuring our state’s fiscal health through reforming our state’s major pension systems, to strengthening our Voter ID laws, I have never shied away from addressing complex issues.
For next session, I am looking forward to bolstering our border security and public safety, continuing the fight against human trafficking, and leading the Senate’s effort to pass a conservative budget that meets the needs of the state.
That is why I am proud to report that Lt. Governor (Dan) Patrick has appointed me as Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. To be the chair of this powerful committee is an incredible honor, a great responsibility and a tremendous opportunity to serve the people of Texas.
To accomplish this enormous task, I am already assembling a team of experienced legislative staff and we are diving deeply into our state’s budget to cut costs, save taxpayer money, all the while meeting the needs of a growing and beautiful state.
In the meantime, I hope to connect with as many constituents as possible before the next legislative session.
It is important that I hear your needs and concerns in order to be an effective fighter for you, your family and your community.
Thank you for reading my letter and for supporting your local newspaper. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office at (512) 463-0117 or send me an email at: Joan.Huffman@Senate.Texas.Gov and I look forward to hearing from you!
– District 17 Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, became Wharton County’s incumbent representative for the upcoming primary as a result of redistricting. Wharton County is moving from the representation of Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, to to Senate District 17.
