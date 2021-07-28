Editor, the Leader-News:
I want to thank the Leader-News and Leon Macha for bringing clarity to the public regarding the recent “walk-out” by Texas Democrats and Senators.
Jeff Dixon and the Democrat Party feign concern over voting rights and insinuate that the bills would suppress those rights, but the article spells out what the bills contain and presents the facts.
The Democrat Party would love for the illegal aliens pouring across the southern border to be able to vote in the next election, hence their unwillingness to support common sense immigration or voting legislation.
I am opposed to drive-through voting and voting by mail and am in favor of voter ID.
If you consider voting to be important and sacred, then you will make the effort to show up in person and prove you have the legal right to vote.
Texas has been a red state for sometime now, but the Democrat Party is working nonstop to bring in illegal aliens and liberals from around the country to overwhelm the state and turn it blue.
I was raised in a Democrat family, but even my parents switched over to Republican when they could no longer stomach what the party was becoming. Right now the Democrats have control over the Presidency, the House and the Senate, and look at what they have done to this country in six short months. It is not surprising, but it is frightening.
Reene Terrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.