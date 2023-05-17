Phillip Spenrath

The overall landscape of our Wharton County has undergone many changes in the past 10-20 years. Our once coveted farm lands are now the site of large housing developments, six-lane highways, business warehouses and, of course, solar farms. Some of these changes have been welcomed others not so much.

As the population and economic development in and around the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area continues pressing outward, more and more newcomers are racing to our Wharton County to buy and lease all available land for the future development of industrial parks, family housing units and storefronts for food, healthcare and power providers.

