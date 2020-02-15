Editor, the Leader-News:
The Blessing Cup Storehouse would like to thank the community of El Campo, businesses, churches, organizations, schools and individuals for all their generous donations. The outpouring of support has allowed us to help numerous families and individuals in El Campo, Louise and Danevang.
During the past year, these donations were used to help over 800 families and 2,000 individuals.
Your continued support allows us to keep assisting those in need.
The Blessing Cup would also like to thank all the volunteers for their hours and commitment to helping others.
Dorothy Bacak
Blessing Cup board president
