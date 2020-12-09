Editor, the Leader-News:
Thumbs up and a huge thank you to the three members of the El Campo Fire Department who came to my house Saturday night at 11 p.m. to diagnose the problem with my smoke alarm system.
They solved my problem in the short term, and I will call my electrician to fix it for the long term.
All three men were very friendly and helpful. El Campo is fortunate to have such dedicated public servants.
Gary Meek
