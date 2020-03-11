Editor, the Leader-News:
Few and far between are experiences in life when we are given the opportunity to personally know a person who is not only an icon in our community, but the type of human being we can say “this man is a true Christian.”
By the grace of God I was blessed with the opportunity to have such a person as a friend. He always made the first friendly smiling gesture to say hello and inquire as to others’ well being.
Answering his calling from God, he started the community-wide thanksgiving dinner, which will live on thanks to him. We did a similar thing for families on July 4th for a time when I was American Legion Post Commander. And Pastor Danny Roberts did oh so much more.
Reading of his passing recently in the Leader-News paper saddens me but for a moment because my next thought is one of knowing this great man will undoubtedly be welcomed into eternal happiness and joy by his creator for he has enriched the lives of so many others.
Thanks for making our lives better and for all those great happy memories Pastor.
God speed you will be remembered as one of Gods’ blessings on us. Farewell to an El Campo great! You left this world a better place.
Andrew Merta
USMC retired
