Phillip Spenrath

County Judge

Local county and city officials, area businessman and a contingent of interested residents will head to Austin next Tuesday, Feb. 28 for Wharton County Day at the Capital. This biennial event provides local residents the opportunity to meet, greet and connect with state legislators so we can better understand the important issues facing our Wharton County in the upcoming 88th legislative session.

As with past trips, a charter bus will be available, free of charge, to transport 70-80 Wharton County representatives to the capital building in Austin. Our local caravan traditionally consists of high school students, county officials, mayors, city managers, school superintendents, economic development directors, bankers, lawyers, chamber executives and an array of local business owners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.