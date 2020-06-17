Editor, the Leader-News:
I offer the thought that while the COVID cases in Wharton County as reported in the paper was 85 as of June 13 and that given the population of Wharton County is about 42,000 then the COVID rate is about .20 percent or decimal .00202 which is to say that there are reported about 2 people per thousand infected with COVID.
If the rate is “almost doubles” then the rate last week is mathematically .0010 or about .01 percent which equates to about 1 person per thousand. Using percentages to describe rates of change can be misleading as in a “93 percent increase.”
If there were (hypothetically) a single death from Yellow Fever would that be a 100 percent increase?
While COVID is a real threat and a true health circumstance with dangerous consequences for sectors of our community, when put in perspective it is not the “common disaster” that cannot be overcome as so often reported.
Common sense and moderation will serve us well.
John T. Wynn
