Saying you’re working toward open government doesn’t make it so, especially when you’re a freshman state legislator.
District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Waller, told the Leader-News the goal of his House Bill 2369 is to give businesses in areas without hometown newspapers a place to run legal requirements, but that’s not what his bill says.
Instead, this sounds like the proverbial wool being pulled over the eyes of taxpayers across Wharton County and Texas.
Kitzman’s bill only addresses legal notices for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits, giving polluters the option to post warnings on a state-run Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website where few people will learn about something that impacts the environment in their own area.
This would be bad public policy, plain and simple. The net effect of Kitzman’s bill, if approved, would be to keep information from people like you, the reader.
Thankfully HB 2369 is currently listed as left pending in committee, and we will be better off if it’s not sent to the full House for a vote.
Voters didn’t elect Kitzman to make life easier for polluters. We would like to see him try to focus on the fine folks who may wind up with something rather concerning in their backyard or pasture rather than the ledger books of corporations requesting the right to add a bit more pollution to the earth. There’s plenty of it here already, don’t you think?
Newspapers like the El Campo Leader-News have been keeping people informed on issues in its news pages and public notices for well better than a century. Our method is not broke, and does not need fixing.
