Garbage fees higher,
service not what expected
Editor, the Leader-News:
Well, I got my first glimpse of the future with this new garbage company. I received my first bill for last month - A whopping increase of 30 percent. Yes - 30 percent just on garbage fees alone. I presume that all the fine El Campo citizens are enduring this inflation masterpiece brought to us by our city council. Wonder what is next?
The new company isn’t using their new income on equipment either. Really old and oil leaking trucks. Two men moving carts and then leaving them in the street. Mine has already been left in the ditch. These carts won’t last long by being mistreated.
Folks - our council “bought a pig in a poke.”
Mike Wagner
Old citizen
Parents, community aid
in ECHS band’s success
Editor, the Leader-News:
I am the director of bands at El Campo High School. I just wanted to take some time to give the community and parents of El Campo a huge shout out.
Over the last two years the band program has flourished receiving Superior ratings in marching for two years and Superior ratings in concert and sight-reading, while also advancing to the Area Marching competition for two years in a row. There have been other accomplishments with individual students such as region band members and All-State band members.
With all of this said, we could not have this kind of success if it wasn’t for the support of the community. You have accepted myself and the way I direct the band program, and have allowed me to be a part of the community.
There are so many people to thank such as Randy Collins from Collins Music to help me become part of the community and I could not have kept my head above water if it wasn’t for my Band Booster president Barbara Foneseca. The parents, led by Fonseca have been marvelous.
Parents without you this band program could not flourish and have the success we’ve had. I have a wide sweeping plan for these students, and you have supported these ways from day one. You guys have been top notch, and I greatly appreciate you. I hope over the next couple of years the support becomes greater, and we are all in with what is needed for the band program.
I love where we are at, but I also want us to be so much better. My goal for the program is to be able to compete on the State level. We can’t do that with you, and I know with your support, the community and the parents, we will do very great things.
Thank you very much, thank you for everything you do, thank you for supporting the band program! You are the true superstars!
Rolando D. Cantu
El Campo High School
Director of Bands
Democrats strategy
on policy questionable
Editor, the Leader-News:
Is there a Democratic party supporter out there that can honestly and truthfully answer a few questions about current events in America?
Who is really in charge of our country because it’s certainly not Biden or Harris?
Why did Biden leave thousands of American citizens and allies behind in Afghanistan? Why did we give $90 billion worth of the taxpayers’ military equipment to the Taliban terrorist group? Does Biden have a plan to get these people out of Afghanistan?
Why are the Democrats forcing vaccine mandates on American citizens, but allowing millions of illegal aliens to enter our country without even being checked for COVID or being vaccinated? Why are we firing nurses, doctors, firefighters, policemen and everyday workers for refusing to take an experimental vaccine that they don’t want or need? Weren’t these same people heroes a year ago during the peak of the pandemic?
Why is the Biden administration wanting parents who attend school board meetings classified as domestic terrorists? Don’t parents have the right to have a say in what their kids are being taught? Why do Democrats want reading, writing and racism to be the subjects for our schools? In my opinion, kids should be taught how to think, NOT what to think!
Why do the Democrats want to pay illegal aliens $450,000 each for entering our country illegally? Approximately 2 million have entered illegally in 2021.
When America has been the most powerful, prosperous and free country on the planet for nearly 250 years, why do Democrats want to make it a socialist country?
Why is Biden refusing to finish the wall at America’s southern border, but spending $500 million of taxpayer money to build a wall around his own home?
Why do banks have to report deposits of $600 by everyday Americans to the IRS?
Why does Biden want to tax Americans for how many miles they drive their cars each year?
Why do Dems want to defund the police, then take guns away from American citizens so they can’t defend themselves from the criminals democrats are releasing from jail?
I have one comment for Democrats – you can get surgery to change any part of your body you don’t like, you can get glasses for your vision, medicines that cure numerous illnesses, go to the internet for unlimited information, but you just can’t fix stupid.
Earl Yackel
