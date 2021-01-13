Editor, the Leader-News:
The protests we are seeing in this country are an indication for the future.
If we do not have precise, clear, transparent government and elections, we will see increasingly violent protests. Any group who feels disenfranchised, who feels cheated, will eventually act out violently.
People may not like Donald Trump, but he did what he was elected to do. He highlighted the problems of a government which ignores its’ citizens.
Sometimes we have to tear down a system to get any movement on reforms. Our elected officials are just not getting the job done. If the elected representatives do not do the will of the people, do not work for the betterment of the citizens of this country, then we will need to elect new leaders who will.
The recent election highlights the need for an extreme change in election policies and election rules.
Bill Machart
