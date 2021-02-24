Editor, the Leader-News:
I am writing as a voice for those affected by this recent crisis, those that are unable to speak for themselves.
What we have all been through this past week is surreal...is absolutely unbelievable. I am 85 years old and have been without water and without electricity for 63 hours, nonetheless I am blessed to have a roof over my head and to have plenty of food to eat – mostly peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
There are many here in our community that are homeless and have no place to go ... no food to eat ... and then there are the sickly, the elderly without family nearby, and what about young children? They may all need some assistance. Why is it that the City of El Campo, to my knowledge, has no shelters open for those in dire need? (I have been asked this by more than one on Facebook; I guess because I have Helping Hands Ministry and I have tried in the past to get some shelter here.)
What about all of our churches; businesses and our “Community” Civic Center? Were NONE of these able to offer any shelter to those in need? Maybe they had no electricity. That is really no excuse! I feel that the City of El Campo needs to buy natural gas generators, at least for the Civic Center.
They can spend plenty of money on other things (like several parks etc.) and I think it is time to think about other human beings. Hopefully not, but there may be other disasters, like hurricanes, more unbelievable cold spells, etc.
El Campo, let’s be prepared next time. Even if the Red Cross can’t come and bring cots etc. it is better to sleep on the floor then out in this “deadly” cold. Could you have saved lives just by having generators? El Campo, please be prepared for the next crisis! Have a caring heart.
Thank you!
Ann Strarup
