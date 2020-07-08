Editor, the Leader-News:
It seems we have lost another right. The right of freedom of choice. The issue of if we should wear a mask or not seems to have poked a hornet’s nest. It now seems to be no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service!
In my opinion, it should be left up to the individual. If a business owner wants their customers to wear a mask before entering or while shopping that is their choice. The customer has the option to shop elsewhere.
Here are a few facts about mask: 1) they make breathing difficult and decrease oxygen intake. 2) toxins that we normally exhale are trapped and are re-inhaled. 3) scientist have measured the size of the Covid-19 droplets to be so small that wearing a mask is like putting up a chain link fence to stop mosquitoes. 4) there really hasn’t been an accurate study done to prove masks help stop the spread of the virus.
I will agree that if you are sneezing and coughing, a mask will offer some help from spreading disease. But I suggest if you have these conditions use common sense and stay away from others. If it’s required to wear a mask to the door of a restaurant, why is it suddenly okay to remove it after you are seated inside?
I’ll admit I had to laugh when I saw a guy wearing a mask while driving his pickup down the road when there was noone else in the vehicle. Made me wonder if this same guy wears a condom to bed when he sleeps by himself? These are really strange times ... my dog won’t even shake hands with me anymore. Please don’t demand I have to wear a mask made in China to supposedly protect me from a virus that came from China.
Earl Yackel
